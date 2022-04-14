Commanding General hosts State of Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fourth Infantry Division and Fort Carson leaders provided a State of Fort Carson Address Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. at Founders Field.

During the event Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, revealed the current status and mission of the division, brigades, and support units assigned to Fort Carson to Colorado Congressional Representatives and Front Range community leaders in attendance.

He introduced Mountain Post Ready, an updated strategic posture that ensures the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson units are prepared to meet the diverse and ever-evolving global security requirements of the nation.

Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander, also provided updates on recent installation achievements and community partnerships, anticipated future growth, and the positive impact the continued progress will have on the post and the local communities.

Attendees could speak with soldier representatives from units across post about how their formations train and support multi-faceted mission requirements both at home and abroad.

Some examples of these displays include:

* Stryker vehicle from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team

* Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade

* Panther vehicle and bomb suit from the 71st EOD

* Working dogs with the 759th Military Police Detachment