Experts warn of impacts to United States from Ukraine invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the crisis in Ukraine playing out six thousand miles away, it can be hard for some to connect to the sense of urgency. But make no mistake, those Russian aggressions will end up impacting each and every American at some point.

More than a hundred lives have already been lost as a result of Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin and his bid to seize the Sovereign Nation. Thursday though, experts are also warning of the far reaching ripple effects.

“...Spikes in energy, gas prices and especially oil,” Ken Osgood, a Professor of History at the Colorado School of Mines told KRDO News.

Oil prices have already surged to their highest level since 2014, and the stock market is already taking a big hit. The Dow and S&P 500 - tumbling Thursday into correction territory.

But that’s not all.

Observers believe Russia is not only using heavy artillery in their mission to dominate Ukraine - but also unleashing a major cyber attack.

“The cyber operations that Russia is waging against Ukraine may leak and damage not only Ukraine but also global computer systems,” Vahid Behzadan, a Professor of Cybersecurity at the University of New Haven said.

If a Russian virus were to infect the U.S. electric grid, intelligence agencies say it could take weeks to get it back on all while we continue to deal with the winter cold in Colorado.

And in a possible retaliatory reaction to heavy U.S. sanctions set by President Joe Biden… our own banks could be in their cross hairs as well.

Colorado leaders are preparing for impacts as well.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Jared Polis announced that he will do everything in his power to open Colorado up to Ukrainian refugees.