Fort Carson holding fireworks show for soldiers

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) — Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will host its Independence Day Fireworks Celebration around 9:20 this Saturday.

The show is only for Department of Defense ID cardholders and their dependents, according to a release from Fort Carson’s spokesperson.

Fireworks watchers will have to stay near their vehicles. If they get out of their vehicle to view fireworks, they will have to stay close to the driver's side of the vehicle to maintain social distancing with other spectators.

The parking areas are located off of Wetzel Avenue across from the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center or off of Sheridan Avenue at Iron Horse Park.

Parking lots will not be available until 8 p.m. Parking in prohibited areas will result in a citation and the vehicle will be towed, according to the release.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in any area at Fort Carson.

The release reminds spectators that county, state and federal civilian concealed carry permits are not recognized or valid at Fort Carson and weapons are not allowed except for law enforcement officials.