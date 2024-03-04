Roundabout project at interchange of US 50, Highway 115 in Fremont County starts Monday

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roundabouts to improve safety and traffic flow on highways have become more common across Colorado during the past few decades but less so in the Pikes Peak region; one such project is proposed for the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road at the El Paso/Douglas county line.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) begins construction on an 8-month, $3 million roundabout at the busy interchange of US 50 and Highway 115, approximately ten miles east of Cañon City in Fremont County.

The area has a large amount of heavy truck traffic that has to stop on the US 50 exit ramps and wait for nonstop traffic on Highway 115; the roundabout will reduce traffic backups from the exit ramps onto the highway and be large enough to accommodate semi-trucks.

"Makes it safer for all traffic going through there because the roundabout kind of breaks up traffic where you don't have that free flow northbound or southbound movement on 115," said CDOT engineer Wayne Pittman. "So, it'll calm traffic a little bit and make it safer for everyone to get through that intersection."

A state law which took effect last year, fines drivers $70 if they're caught failing to give the right of way in a highway runabout to large trucks, buses and emergency vehicles.

Construction for the Penrose project will be weekdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., with longer hours during summer and occasional work on nights and weekends.

CDOT expects to finish the project in October.