Crash closes I-25 in both directions near Fountain

Heather Skold
By
Updated
8:17 PM
Published 8:15 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a double-decker car carrier and a pickup truck closed down both north- and south-bound lanes of I-25 near Fountain Monday night.

The double-decker car carrier appeared to be hauling multiple Teslas.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard.

South-bound I-25 was closed; north-bound traffic was being diverted at South Academy, and then back on the interstate.

Traffic was backed up for several miles in both directions.

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

