Crash closes I-25 in both directions near Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a double-decker car carrier and a pickup truck closed down both north- and south-bound lanes of I-25 near Fountain Monday night.

The double-decker car carrier appeared to be hauling multiple Teslas.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard.

I-25 crash near Fountain

South-bound I-25 was closed; north-bound traffic was being diverted at South Academy, and then back on the interstate.

Traffic was backed up for several miles in both directions.