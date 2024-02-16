Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after police say an adult female was shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say they responded to an address on Castle Royal Drive, which is in southwest Pueblo, on Thursday February 15 at 1:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers received information that an adult female was accidently shot.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. Shortly after she arrived at the hospital, she was declared deceased.

Police are investigating this death as a homicide and have interviewed several people during this investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. The Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is the 7th homicide in Pueblo for 2024.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates