Two dozen viewers respond in first week of KRDO 13’s ‘Road Warrior’ franchise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Suggestions for road work, safety improvements and related infrastructure upgrades have steadily come in to KRDO13's new beat, The Road Warrior, manned by veteran reporter Scott Harrison.

As of Monday -- a week after the coverage began -- 24 people had sent emails to KRDO requesting that certain projects be done and asking why some projects weren't, they believe, properly finished.

The comments came from Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Falcon, Fountain, Cañon City, Monument and Woodland Park.

Most respondents complained about potholes on major streets that haven't been filled, or roads that badly need repaving; El Paso County will release its 2024 paving list on Tuesday; Colorado Springs usually releases its list in the spring.

But some residents expressed safety concerns including the ineffectiveness of a school zone speed limit; the duration of a bridge replacement project, and concrete islands at a busy intersection that causes unsafe driving by people who dislike the islands and try to get around them.

Some citizens thanked KRDO for its Friday story about El Paso County's plan to spend $11 million to upgrade pedestrian crosswalks for increased safety; locally, there has been an increase in vehicle/pedestrian accidents in crosswalks.

City officials in Colorado Springs recently installed signs at the intersection of Colorado and Nevada avenues, alerting drivers that right turns are prohibited when people are in the crosswalk.

That intersection is in a busy pedestrian corridor with a city parking garage to the south and the City Administration Building to the north.

Contact roadwarrior@krdo.com if you wqnt to report an infrastructure problem or need in your area.