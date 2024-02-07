Highway 67 in Teller County reopens Wednesday after closing due to localized snowstorm

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dozens of drivers hoping to strike it big at the Cripple Creek casinos probably felt unlucky after adverse travel conditions caused by snow delayed their arrival.

At around 10:30 Wednesday morning, authorities closed the 18-mile stretch of State Highway 67 between Cripple Creek and Divide after a brief but intense snowstorm created created slick roads and caused at least a dozen drivers to slide off the highway and get stuck.

That stretch of the highway reopened just before 1:30 p.m.

Authorities summoned resources to rescue the stranded drivers, then sent three Colorado Department of Transportation plows to remove as much snow as possible, and spread salt and sand on the highway to provide traction.

There were reports of vehicles stuck and needing rescue on the Teller County side of Gold Camp Road.

Heavy snow normally doesn't bother Teller County residents, who are more accustomed to it than many people living at lower elevations; however, many Teller countians said that they were on their way to or from work, home appointments or errands when they came upon the road closure.

One driver didn't mind the long wait for the highway's reopening, saying that it saved him around $100 that he would have lost at a casino.