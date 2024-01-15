Skip to Content
West side Colorado Springs residents report suspicious man casing their neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An unidentified man boldly walked into several yards and private areas Sunday afternoon, looking into home and vehicle windows, according to a social media post.

40 people responded and shared their concerns to a post on the Next Door app; the incidents happened near the intersection of 19th Street and West Pikes Peak Avenue, according to the post.

A Next Door member posted four door cam or surveillance videos of the suspicious man; at one point, a door cam recorded him saying that he was with the IRS and was taking photos of homes in the neighborhood.

The woman who posted the information said that she has contacted police, likely out of concern that the man may have been looking for unlocked doors to gain entry and commit theft.

Such reports are common across the city put particularly so on the West Side.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for further updates.

