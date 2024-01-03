Public input on annual action plan for housing sought Wednesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Housing and Community Vitality Department is preparing this year's plan for spending $5.6 million in grant funding for strategies, projects and activities to provide more housing in the city.

Officials will factor public comment into final decisions for the plan that will be approved by the City Council next month.

A public hearing will be held downtown on Wednesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Room 102 of the City Administration Building, 30 South Nevada Avenue.

Citizens may participate in person, over the phone or online.

Some of the funding will be used not only to build or design affordable housing projects, but provide rental assistance to tenants in need.

The 2024 action plan comes as new construction industry numbers show that employment the past year is down in nearly a fourth of U.S. metropolitan areas, while costs rose slightly in November.

The city says that it offers incentives to builders to take on affordable housing projects which often meet opposition from nearby homeowners and businesses.

However, the city mentioned that its research shows no truth to the concerns expressed about such housing -- that it decreases surrounding property values, increases traffic congestion and causes crowded classrooms in schools.