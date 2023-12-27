Pueblo police arrest man accused of stabbing mother on Christmas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 25, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said that officers responded to a report of a family disturbance with weapons in the 2000 block of Elmwood Lane on the city's south side.

"We got the call just before 10:30 on Christmas night," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega. "It was from a mother who lives with her son."

The PPD said that the reporting party stated her son assaulted her but she was able to leave her residence; officers were able to contact her at a neighbor's house and found she had multiple lacerations on her face and arms, and was covered in blood.

The woman told the PPD that she had been sitting in her recliner when her son kicked her and started to stab her with a kitchen knife.

Officers responded to the home where they saw the scene aligned with the woman’s narrative, however, the suspect was not home or located.

The PPD said that they arrested Phillip Williams, 47, in connection to this incident.

They stated that they arrested Williams while responding to an alleged burglary at the Pueblo Country Club and that he is facing charges of first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and elder abuse in relation to the alleged stabbing.

"He was probably just trying to find a place to stay because he knew we were looking for him," Ortega explained. "If he wasn't caught, then he might have come back to the house and maybe assaulted her again, or do something worse."

Police said that the victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

"We may never know the motive behind this," Ortega said. "Part of this case is there's a mandatory restraining order, so he'll be restrained from living with his mother in the future."

Williams is scheduled to be formally advised of the charges against him on Jan. 3.