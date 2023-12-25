Estimated 2,100 people served in 45th Salvation Army Christmas meals in El Paso, Teller counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Opening gifts, visiting family and friends and cooking a big meal are popular Christmas traditions -- but traditions that many people are unable to enjoy.

Especially nowadays with getting by harder than it's ever been.

KRDO

Fortunately, the Salvation Army is always there to make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

This is the 45th year that the ministry has provided a free, hot Christmas day meal -- and plenty of Christmas cheer -- to some who feel lonely, depressed or stressed out during the holiday season.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! The lines are open!" a volunteer's voice announces when the doors opened at 11 a.m. Monday.

Free lunches were available at two Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs and other locations in Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.

Some of the attendees are individuals experiencing homelessness; some are families struggling to make ends meet and can't afford presents or a big meal.

Others just don't want to be alone and welcome the companionship.

"We wish you a merry christmas, and a happy new year!"

The deep voice of Curtis Brisby brightened the day for anyone feeling sad.

He's been volunteering with the salvation army for 26 years; among the dozens who make helping out part of their Christmas tradition.

"It’s the joy of seeing other people smile, and during this time of the year you don’t know what some people are going through," he said. "And I hope that just by singing a song and sharing the joy, will bring somebody else some joy."

The meal featured ham steaks with all the trimmings.

"A meal like this insures that you can still celebrate Christmas," said Salvation Army coordinator Capt. Doug Hanson. "We’re trying to make it in the right atmosphere, so that children might not know that anything abnormal is happening. Mom and dad just went to a restaurant just like they did at any other time. We want to keep that magic alive."

Families went home not only with full stomachs, but with toys for their kids; and everyone left with the warm feeling inside that we associate with the holiday season.

"People long for human connection, and Christmas really brings that out," Hanson remarked.

Hansom said that fewer people were served than in years past, possibly because the cold weather kept people inside.

But volunteers also delivered some meals to senior citizens and shut-ins.

For information on becoming a Salvation Army volunteer, visit: https://coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org/colorado_springs_corps/.