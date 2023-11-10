Pueblo police hope relationship with University of Wyoming could help fill officer shortage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After appearing at University of Wyoming career fairs the past two years, Pueblo police invited an associate criminal justice professor and nine students to visit the Steel City this week.

KRDO

The Wyoming group arrived Thursday morning and left Friday afternoon; they considered a recruiting pitch from city officials as the police department struggles to deal with an ongoing shortage of officers.

Police said that they had 58 openings as of Friday.

KRDO

Although police say that they have several Wyoming graduates on the force, the relationship between the Laramie campus and the Home of Heroes blossomed when the son of the department’s lead recruiter — Cpl. Brian Roman — recently enrolled at the school.

KRDO

“We might not still be there if my son wasn’t there,” Roman said. “But he was the catalyst. He was in a criminal justice club and things developed from there.”

KRDO

The Wyoming group made the four-hour trip in two separate cars; city leaders provided them with free lodging and food while they toured the police department and court facilities.

“We just wanted them to relax, enjoy themselves and consider the opportunity that’s here for them,” Roman said. “Good pay and benefits, and the chance to be part of a great community."

Pueblo Police

The group also visited museums and strolled along the Riverwalk.

“Pueblo wanted to show us that our graduates can find a good home and career here,” said Clair Using, the associate professor. “It’s a more affordable lifestyle, there’s culture here, and there are many career options in law enforcement of criminal justice.”

KRDO

The relationship is already paying off; police hired a Wyoming graduate last year and could find a second in freshman Jazmine Schierkolk.

"I originally wanted to do forensic science for the FBI or something, but I decided to try to be a police officer, and we'll see how it goes,” she said.

KRDO

Roman said that despite varying degrees of familiarity with Pueblo from the students during career fairs, he believes they’re receptive to the idea of being future Pueblo police officers.

"We did a survey with the tour group to ask them what they thought about Pueblo. And they were, astoundingly, very interested in Pueblo,” he said.

Pueblo Police

Police also are recruiting at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Hood, Texas, hoping to entice soldiers who are finishing their military service.