Additional expenses due to drainage issues forces Peyton program for dogs and veterans to relocate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Painted Paws for Veterans ranch in Peyton has announced that it has to move to a new location soon because of drainage and flooding issues that the owners say they can't afford to fix.

Painted Paws is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that rescues dogs scheduled to be euthanized at traditional animal shelters -- making them unadoptable by the general public -- and matches those dogs with military veterans as a form of therapy.

The ranch owners, Ty and Sara Warrick, claim that El Paso County officials won't make repairs to Sampson Road -- the road or hill leading to the ranch -- and stop large amounts of water from draining onto the property and causing damage.

Sampson is a private road that the county has no jurisdiction over, the Warricks say.

In a letter posted by the Warricks Sunday on the ranch's Facebook page, the most recent rainstorm damaged buildings and yards on the property and covered it with animal waste, trash and other debris from the properties above, leaving toxic weeds and plants to grow in the dog areas.

The Warricks say that the vegetation can make dogs sick if their dogs eat it.

Fighting the county on this matter, or resolving the drainage issues themselves, would be too expensive than moving to another location, the Warricks say.

KRDO has contacted county officials about the situation and is awaiting a response.

The couple has obtained a loan and is looking for another location for 70 dogs, two cats and the cottages where the animals are kept.

The Warricks say that they hope to relocate the ranch by the end of January and have created a GoFundMe account to cover moving costs.

If you'd like to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-relocate-the-painted-paws-ranch?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_d3k4+help-us-relocate-the-painted-paws-ranch.