Colorado Bureau of Investigation to host an open house for missing persons Nov. 1

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting an open house for families of missing persons on Wednesday, November 1.

The event will be from 1-7 p.m. at their headquarters located at 690 Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Families who were not able to attend the Missing in Colorado Event in August are invited to provide a family reference sample or pictures of their missing loved one.

A family reference involves providing a cheek swab with a Q-Tip, that will then be compared to DNA profiles of Unidentified Human Remains (UHR).

If there is no match, according to CBI officials, the family reference DNA profile is stored and compared to new UHR cases.

For family members who have photos of their missing loved one or medical/dental records that they would like to provide, CBI analysts will scan those records and send the originals home with those attending the event.

If you have already reported your missing loved one to law enforcement but have not yet provided a family reference sample, you are encouraged to attend this event.

CBI officials stated ideally, collecting two family reference samples in each missing person case is important, starting with the mother and father; however, a reference sample can be collected from siblings.

This open house is for families who have already reported their loved ones missing but still need to provide a family reference sample, records, or pictures.

If you have a missing loved one and have not yet reported them to local law enforcement, please do so prior to attending this open house.

Another event will be held in February 2024.