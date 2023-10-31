Chilly night for trick-or-treaters in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Families had until 7 p.m. Tuesday to enjoy a safe, fun and free Halloween event at the Salvation Army office, 908 Yuma Street.

The agency is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat celebration; candy is stuffed into the trunks of, and on the bumpers of, cars that are owned by members of Colorado Springs Rod & Custom.

KRDO

Despite temperatures in the 30s, kids ignored the cold as the gleefully lined up to grab as much candy as they could; inside, families enjoyed food and other entertainment.

"We've been doing this for as long as I've been with the Salvation Army, and that's been ten years," said spokeswoman Jeane Turner. "It gets cold at night, and it's dark, and we get a lot of the families with the younger children, that they don't want them out in the streets at night. This is a warm, safe place, and it's just a great family atmosphere for families to come and have a good time."

KRDO

Turner expected at least 600 families to attend.

"We get more every year, and we haven't run out of candy yet," she said.

KRDO

Candy for the event was donated, and a team of volunteers helped out at the event.

Those who stuck with the traditional trick-or-treating had to work a little harder and endure the cold for a bit longer to gather their loot; but the weather is usually cold for Halloween and the excitement -- along with energy from sugary treats -- provides the necessary warmth.