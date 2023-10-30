CDOT begins two-year, $68-million project on Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street & Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will use the late fall and early winter months to prepare for a project to improve safety and traffic flow along a key corridor.

The project will have three objectives: First, to do some temporary paving along a rough stretch of Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, to stabilize the road before construction gears up; then, to replace the I-25 bridge over Ellston Street; and to extend acceleration/deceleration lanes between the two interchanges.

CDOT says that the project will improve traffic flow and safety by reducing congestion as vehicles try to merge in and out of lanes when entering or exiting the freeway.

Drivers won't immediately notice changes on I-25, CDOT says; the first significant changes will happen on Ellston Street, with upcoming closures and detours for a trail commonly used by pedestrians and bicyclists.

CDOT's intention is to build the new bridge in three phases while also rebuilding the lanes above them, thereby allowing traffic to continue through the work zone during construction.

The $68 million project is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.