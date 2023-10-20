Colorado Springs wraps up 8th year of ten-year 2C expanded street paving project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials say that they have doubled the percentage of streets in good condition, and reduced the number of potholes by 50%, in the eight years since the start of the 2C expanded street paving project.

KRDO

Previous Mayor John Suthers pushed for 2C while campaigning for his first of his two terms; voters approved a sals tax increase to fund the initial five-year project in 2015 and passed a five-year extension in 2019.

2C also includes replacing damaged sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps that meet federal disability standards.

KRDO

Despite the progress to date, officials previously said that only a third of city streets will have been repaved when the ten-year schedule ends in 2025 -- which raises questions about whether the current budget is enough to keep up with paving needs, and whether voters will be asked to extend the tax again.

KRDO

Many residents say that they're still waiting for deteriorating street in their neighborhoods to be repaved.

Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday for more coverage of this story.