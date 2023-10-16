Skip to Content
Top Stories

Endangered Missing Alert: 53-year-old man last seen Oct. 14

CBI
By
Published 6:50 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out an Endangered Missing Alert for a 53-year-old man out of Englewood. 

Gerard Gurule was last seen on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. According to the CBI, he was traveling on foot in the 3700 block of S. Green Ct. 

Gurule is a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’10, and 170 pounds. 

The CBI stated Mr. Gurule does have a cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-799-3845.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content