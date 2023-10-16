Endangered Missing Alert: 53-year-old man last seen Oct. 14

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out an Endangered Missing Alert for a 53-year-old man out of Englewood.

Gerard Gurule was last seen on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. According to the CBI, he was traveling on foot in the 3700 block of S. Green Ct.

Gurule is a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’10, and 170 pounds.

The CBI stated Mr. Gurule does have a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-799-3845.