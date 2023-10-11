Colorado Springs Planning Commission votes against Colorado Springs Utilities in water tank controversy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's Planning Commission voted this afternoon to deny a major change to a plan by Colorado Springs Utilities to increase the height of a new, domed water tank on the west side of town from 45 feet to 60 feet.

The new tank, currently under construction in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, was initially approved for a height of 45 feet; however, neighbors complained that the actual height was 60 feet.

Commissioners spent time Wednesday questioning city staff and Utilities about how that happened, and expressing concern that the process wasn't transparent and proper.

"As a ratepayer -- and I've got to stress, as a former chairman of the board of Colorado Springs Utilities -- I'm astounded at how we got to this point," said commissioner Scott Hente. "By Utilities' own admission, they found out it was too high when a neighbor came and told them about it. So, my question is, who's minding the store at CSU?"

CIty planning staff and Utilities cited a "discrepancy" between the development plan which called for a 45-foot height, and the succeeding building permit which listed the height as 60 feet.

To correct the issue, city staff and Utilities resubmitted the plan -- this time, with a height of 60 feet -- for consideration to commissioners.

"When we discovered the error, we immediately went to city staff to correct it," said Dave Padgett, general manager of projects and programs for Utilities."

However, the request failed by a 6-2 vote, with one commissioner absent because of a prior commitment.

"I don't think that there's intentional deception of the public," said commissioner Andrea Slattery, who cast one of the two supporting votes. "I really don't. And I think that in spite of the oversight, people are trying to do what they think is best, at the given point in time. Looking up, that tower is going to stand tall -- whether I see two degrees of dome, or four degrees of dome."

Commissioners also ended the three-hour discussion by voting unanimously to continue a "stop-work" order mandated by city officials to halt construction after the controversy became public -- leaving the project's future uncertain.

"I'd have to say that we'll go back and explore what our options are -- including what the appeal process looks like, and evaluate what our path forward looks like, in that regard," Padgett said.

The votes were a victory for neighbors who said that while they agree with Utilities' need to upgrade its infrastructure, the larger tank is too much of an eyesore and violates the Hillside Overlay, a city guide to development in certain areas.

"I'd like to see them come back with a more substantive solution to this," said Larry Starr, a leading opponent. "I believe the solution is to have it torn down and rebuilt.

Commissioner James McMurray said that regardless of whether the tank is ever used, it should remain where it is and as it is -- as an example of what can happen when procedures aren't followed and city officials lack transparency to the public.