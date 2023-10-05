Village in San Luis Valley rallies around historic church

SAN PEDRO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For almost 100 years, the people of San Pedro have seen Iglesia de San Pedro y San Juan as a main part of their identity. But according to our Denver news partners, it's now been largely abandonded.

The church has fallen into a a desperate state of disrepair, and the Diocese of Pueblo reportedly has no plans to fund the repairs.

The community has instead set-up a GoFundMe account to help with the repairs. You can learn more about the church and donate here.