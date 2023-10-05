Proposed transportation corridor plan for NE El Paso County presented to planning commissioners Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With development and growth exploding between Colorado Springs and Falcon, the county's Department of Public Works wants to ensure that a major northeast transportation corridor planned four years ago will have the space it needs for future use.

To that end, on Thursday a local planning and design firm hired by the county, presented the Planning Commission with results of the Briargate/Stapleton Corridor Preservation Plan And Access Control Plan.

The plan focuses on a roughly four-mile stretch that would extend Briargate Parkway east from where it current ends at Black Forest Road -- at the eastern border of Colorado Springs -- to the intersection of Stapleton and Meridian roads in an unincorporated area of the county.

The corridor would be two lanes in each direction, with a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use trail on the other.

Maureen Paz de Araujo, of Wilson & Associates, Inc. Engineers and Architects, said that the corridor is part of a longer-range plan to eventually have the corridor connect from Interstate 25 to U.S. 24.

According to the study, the cost estimate for the Briargate/Stapleton corridor is around $121 million; there is currently no funding available for it but Paz de Araujo said that the project could be financed from numerous sources -- including partly from developers who build along the corridor.

The Planning Commission will hear public comment and vote on the plan next month.