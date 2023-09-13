4th Infantry Division returns to Fort Carson Wednesday after 8-month deployment to Europe

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Wednesday morning ceremony at the Mountain Post celebrated the return of 120 soldiers who were among the 800 deployed to an eight-month training mission in Europe.

This was the first time in several years that local media were allowed to attend the ceremony; KRDO has learned that the Army post's previous commanding general considered homecomings to be high-security events, but the new commander who arrived this summer has relaxed that restriction.

The final group of soldiers returned to the Special Events Center just after 9 a.m., and were warmly welcomed by family, friends and supporters.

For many soldiers, the mission represented their first deployment; future deployments are already planned but those attending the homecoming can look forward to spending holidays at home.

