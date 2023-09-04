UCHealth issues virus warning ahead of Colorado’s upcoming flu season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three viruses spreading at the same time, and a flu season expected to peak a month earlier than usual, has caught the attention of UC Health hospitals across Colorado.

UCHealth

Most of us likely aren't thinking much about flu season during Labor Day weekend, yet UCHealth issued was concerned enough to a release on the situation last Wednesday in advance of the holiday when many people gathered in large groups.

According to the release, the viruses at issue are the regular seasonal flu virus, the lingering COVID-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); COVID this year also has produce another strain, the Omicron variant, for which previous COVID vaccines may be ineffective.

KRDO

UCHealth said that modeling in Australia and elsewhere in the Southern Hemisphere shows that the simultaneous presence of all three has raised transmission to above-average levels.

The same modeling shows that children are particularly vulnerable to the flu and RSV, the release said.

UCHealth

Given the situation and the potential for a worse-than-normal flu season, UCHealth is asking people -- especially kids, senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems -- to get their flu vaccine shots as soon as possible.

UCHealth said that Colorado's flu season usually peaks in December but the trend shows that will actually happen in November.

UCHealth

Colorado expects to have some vaccines available next week, while an Omicron vaccine could be ready later this month.

More good news about Omicron were revealed Sunday, when research from scientists in Sweden and China found that it may be less contagious that previous strains.