Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating house fire on morning of Aug. 21

CSFD
By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 5:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Monday, August 21.

CSFD stated a house and deck caught fire around 5:33 a.m. on Buttermilk Cir., near Union and Dublin Blvd.

Around 6:10 a.m., CSFD reported the fire was under control and that all occupants of the home were able to make it out of structure safely.

As of now, no further information has been released.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content