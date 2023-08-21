Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating house fire on morning of Aug. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Monday, August 21.

CSFD stated a house and deck caught fire around 5:33 a.m. on Buttermilk Cir., near Union and Dublin Blvd.

Around 6:10 a.m., CSFD reported the fire was under control and that all occupants of the home were able to make it out of structure safely.

As of now, no further information has been released.