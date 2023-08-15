El Paso County officials hope to finalize redistricting process Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The five-member Board of Commissioners expect to end a five-month process Tuesday afternoon to redraw their district boundaries as required to reflect changes from the 2020 Census.

In April, the Board -- along with the office of county Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker -- formed the Redistricting Commission to oversee the process.

The redrawing of districts was formerly managed solely by the Clerk & Recorder's office, but a state law passed several years ago gave county boards the option of being in charge of the process. with or without the help of citizen advisors.

During public comment before the April 18 vote to form the Redistricting Commission, several citizens expressed a desire to be part of the process and said that it was improper for the Board to take a leading role in redrawing maps to determine who will vote for them in future elections.

However, the Board dismissed those concerns and said that it could conduct the process fairly, properly and without any conflict of interest.

Ten public meeting have been held, at the Board chambers in Centennial Hall and in a variety of other locations.

On Tuesday, Schleiker will make a final presentation that will include three options for redistricting maps that were chosen last week; after a public comment period that he expects to be "a long one," the Board will vote on which map will become the official version.

Schleiker said that completing most of the process by now gives the Commission plenty of time if it is unable to reach a final decision Tuesday; the deadline for agreeing on a final map is Sept. 30.

Tuesday's hearing starts at 1 p.m. in Centennial Hall.

For more information, visit: https://www.elpasoco.com/redistricting/.