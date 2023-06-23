Colorado State Patrol warns drivers about road closures due to flooding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers about flood conditions in eastern El Paso County.

They say several major roads have completely flooded, and have stranded several cars.

The largest roads affected by these conditions include Elicott Highway, Judge Orr Road, Log Road, Highway 110, and Garret Road.

The bridge at Peyton Highway and Judge Orr is also "non-existent," according to CSP.

At the time of writing this article, there is no official order of a shelter-in-place. But they are urging people in the area to stay safe, and avoid driving if possible.