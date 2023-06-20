King Soopers temporarily closes southeast Colorado Springs store following possible traces of asbestos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- King Soopers has announced it is temporarily closing its store at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement released Tuesday.

The store is undergoing a remodel during which, the grocery chain stated, the possible existence of asbestos was indicated after testing.

King Soopers said that it is actively addressing the situation and have hired independent experts who are working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies, including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to aid in their evaluations.

The store will be closed until all concerns have been addressed and to ensure the safety of associates and customers as a top priority.

King Soopers officials said that they will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Indications are that the store closed Monday night -- surprising and frustrating employees who showed up for work Tuesday morning, and disappointing customers who depend on the store for its convenient location.

One customer was in tears, saying that she was unable to pick up a cake she had ordered from the bakery for her daughter's birthday party Tuesday; another customer was trying to learn if his medical prescriptions would be transferred to another King Soopers branch.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to KRDO Tuesday that a complaint was filed regarding potential exposure to asbestos at the store, and that an inspector is investigating.

A statement also was released by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, a union representing 105 workers at the store, stating that: "...allegations imply both members and customers could have been exposed to a carcinogenic substance which poses serious health risks."

The union also said it would determine whether affected employees will be compensated for loss of work, or be offered work at other King Soopers stores.

"How long is it going to take them to figure this out?" a customer asked. "What will they do with all of the food in there? How long did they know about it before they told us? Why didn't they do a better job of notifying customers and employees?"

Asbestos is a fire-resistant material that was used in building insulation, primarily before 1980; exposed asbestos fibers can cause lung damage if inhaled.

