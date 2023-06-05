Skip to Content
Colorado Springs newly elected Mayor, Yemi Mobolade, set to take the oath of office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Springs Mayoral Elect winner, Yemi Mobolade, is set to take the oath of office to become the 42nd Mayor at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. 

The swearing in will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum located at 215 South Tejon Street. 

In light of the ceremony, the City of Colorado Springs is alerting the public to use alternative routes ahead of road closures from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Vermijo Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue. 

Along with these road closures, street parking and seating may also be limited due to the event. 

For more information about the swearing-in ceremony you can visit this link by clicking here.

Jaleesia Fobbs

