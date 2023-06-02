City to bid farewell of original senior center building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Later today, Mayor Suthers, among others, plans to commemorate the long-standing institution. They'll also celebrate the future of the new facility. Construction for that is expected to start in August of this year.

At the ceremony, a video of the new building will be shown for the first time.

The city used $ 8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the project. In a statement, Mayor Suthers said, "We need a safer, more accommodating facility for our patrons."

Construction on the new facility is expected to last 18 to 24 months.