Local Dartmouth College football player arrested for string of ATM robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Dartmouth College football player from Colorado Springs is no longer on the team or enrolled at the school after he was arrested for local ATM robberies.

On Feb. 24, three suspects robbed an ENT Credit Union ATM at 855 North Murray Boulevard, while a Loomis employee was refilling it. According to the arrest affidavit, the three suspects pointed guns at the two Loomis employees and stole more than $158,000.

Three days earlier, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a similar robbery at another ENT Credit Union ATM on 2477 N. Marksheffel Road, where $83,000 was stolen.

A month-long investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department connected both robberies to Dartmouth College football player Ahmir Braxton. The 19-year-old is from Colorado Springs and played cornerback at Vista Ridge. But his football days are likely over.

The detective work by CSPD was extensive. Surveillance video from Tlaquepaque Restaurant, just north of the ATM, shows the three suspects leaving in a gray Dodge Charger. Less than an hour after the robbery, the car was found abandoned with $5,270 inside.

Video surveillance from a neighboring house captures the three suspects switching cars to a white Mazda, which is registered secondarily to Braxton. Police then accessed Braxton’s phone data, which placed him at the Murray Boulevard robbery.

CSPD then went digging through Braxton’s social media pages. According to the arrest affidavit, a picture on Braxton’s Snapchat shows him holding a glove that is “very similar” to the ones worn by one of the suspects in the robbery.

In a Facebook message, Braxton sent a picture of himself holding a stack of cash just hours after the Marksheffel robbery.

Braxton was arrested ten days ago by the Lebanon Police Department in New Hampshire. He is charged with aggravated robbery, theft, and menacing. He is currently being held in the Grafton County Jail without bond and awaiting extradition back to Colorado Springs.

Braxton’s profile no longer appears on Dartmouth College’s athletics website. The college said he was kicked off the team and is no longer enrolled at the school.

Braxton has a court hearing in New Hampshire scheduled for next week.