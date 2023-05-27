Skip to Content
Three people taken to hospital after car crash in Colorado Springs

today at 3:39 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Three people are now in the hospital after a car crash that closed down the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says one person was successfully extricated from a car at the crash site.

A KRDO crew on scene says at least two drivers were involved in the crash, with one car smashed into a pole, while the front portion of another sedan was smashed in.

Three people were then taken to the hospital with injuries. KRDO is working to learn the extent of the injuries.

