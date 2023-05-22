Colorado Springs City Council receives update Monday on operational status of Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The acting CEO of the Olympic & Paralympic Museum admits that the attraction had " a rough patch" as it opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation's economic downturn, but says that the museum is "pulling through" and gradually becoming more successful.

Pam Shockley-Zalabak says that the museum operated at a deficit in 2020 and 2021, but turned a profit last year even though attendance fell from 115,000 to 82,000.

The profit was because of an increase in out-of-state groups renting space at the museum for private events, she says, leading to a 55% increase in overall events.

Shockley-Zalabak also says that museum management has taken other steps to improve its financial stability -- such as paying off more than $7 million in debt, eliminating some positions and restructuring its debt from short-term to long-term.

The Council, including four new members, say that they feel better about the museum's status after hearing Monday's update.

The museum is one of five venues envisioned by former mayor Steve Bach, and continued by outgoing Mayor John Suthers; they include Weider Stadium, Robson Arena, the Hybl Sports Medicine & Performance Center and the Air Force Academy Visitor Center.