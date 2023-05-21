Trinidad Police officers shoot and kill man while responding to warrants call

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was shot and killed by a Trinidad Police officer on Sunday.

According to Trinidad Police, officers were responding to a call at around midnight Sunday for a man with warrants at a home on 1421 San Juan Street in Trinidad. Trinidad Police did not say what the warrants were.

When police officers got to the home, they claim they heard someone inside of a trailer in the driveway of the property. Trinidad Police allege they knocked on the door of the trailer and spoke with a woman inside. Officers said the woman claimed nobody else was inside the trailer, but that she, "became uncooperative and was detained. Officers told her that they had heard another voice before they knocked and she admitted that there was someone else in the trailer."

The officers claim they then looked inside the window of the trailer and saw a man moving around. Trinidad Police said the officers then opened a door of the trailer and "ordered" the man to get out.

That's when the officers allege they heard gunshots coming from inside the trailer, and then officers fired back at the man as he ran from the trailer to the home. Police claim they ordered the man to drop his gun.

Trinidad Police say at least one of the officers shot the man, though police did not mention how many officers responded to the call, or how many fired their guns.

The man was then taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The name of the man who died and the officers involved have not been released. Trinidad Police also said another man inside the house was shot, but police didn't say who shot him. That man was also taken to the hospital but has been discharged.

The officers involved are on administrative leave as the Colorado Bureau of Investigations takes over the case.