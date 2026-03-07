Overtime thrillers and playoff basketball highlights from across Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Watch playoff high school basketball highlights from Friday and Saturday. There are two videos attached to this article. Saturday's highlights are in the first video, while Friday's are in the second.

Saturday's games

Boys: Banning Lewis Academy guard Matthew Lebron sinks a three with one second left in overtime to lift the Stallions over SkyView Academy, 81-78.

Girls: Evangel Christian Academy falls to Flagler despite a late push, falling 50-38

Friday's games

Boys: St. Mary's explodes in overtime to beat Bayfield 81-67 and advance to Saturday's game against Peyton.

Girls: Colorado Springs Christian School cruises to a 50-16 win over Gunnison.