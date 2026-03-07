Skip to Content
Local News

Overtime thrillers and playoff basketball highlights from across Southern Colorado

By
New
Published 6:46 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Watch playoff high school basketball highlights from Friday and Saturday. There are two videos attached to this article. Saturday's highlights are in the first video, while Friday's are in the second.

Saturday's games

Boys: Banning Lewis Academy guard Matthew Lebron sinks a three with one second left in overtime to lift the Stallions over SkyView Academy, 81-78.

Girls: Evangel Christian Academy falls to Flagler despite a late push, falling 50-38

Friday's games

Boys: St. Mary's explodes in overtime to beat Bayfield 81-67 and advance to Saturday's game against Peyton.

Girls: Colorado Springs Christian School cruises to a 50-16 win over Gunnison.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.