National lineman day! Colorado Springs Utilities gets KRDO13 up in a bucket truck

today at 5:31 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Lineman with Colorado Springs Utilities put KRDO13's Bradley Davis inside a bucket truck to give us a unique look into what they do to keep the lights on in the 719 for National Lineman Appreciation Day coming up on Friday.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch the lineman walk Bradley through underground electric work, have him work on a couple practice lines and show us a sky-high rescue training simulation!

Bradley Davis

