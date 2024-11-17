Family members remember car crash victims, call for change on Colorado Springs roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Families of road crash victims gathered on the steps of City Hall to remember loved ones lost while asking for change.

"This is a remembrance event for road crash victims, and we are asking for safer streets," Bobbie Romero lost her father in a crash at the William Jay Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs.

The William J Palmer Statue in the middle of Platte and Nevada, Colorado Springs.

"It's insane. I've seen two kids so far this year get hit. I've had to tend to one of them. it's not fun. I mean, it impacts everybody. It's a community thing, and we just need to make it safer for everybody out there," Romero told KRDO13

Romero was one of several speakers at the Sunday event. Now, many are turning their pain into action and working to make changes at the intersection of Platte and Nevada, like adding a roundabout.