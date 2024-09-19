Skip to Content
Published 8:19 PM

The CSU Pueblo football team will play their third consecutive home game on Saturday when they host Colorado Mesa University. The game kicks off at 11am.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

