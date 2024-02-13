Colorado drivers could get a fine for being on their phone while driving if proposed bill passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- As we all live life in the fast lane these days -- the notifications on our smart phones seem to be endless -- and that can be tough -- especially when you are driving around town.

It's one of the many issues leading to Colorado having some of the deadliest roads in the country and El Paso County drivers said they are all too familiar with seeing distracted drivers.

"While you're driving, you have to understand your operating being a large machine and if you're distracted, that could have some really bad consequences," said Rachel Phillips, Colorado Springs Resident.

Under current Colorado law, teens are not aloud to be on their phone under any circumstances. For adults, that line gets a little blurred.

Adults can't text and drive but they can take calls. This new bill would only allow hands free calling when on the road.

"There's really nothing law enforcement can do right now unless you have some other infraction, like you're swerving or you're driving erratically, and then they pull you over and you could get a secondary infraction for texting and driving, but it's not a primary offense," said Sen. Chris Hansen.

Those caught violating the proposed law for the first time could get the fine waived if they prove they bought a hands free device.But a second offense within 2-years will cost a whopping $150 and a 3-point hit for your license, according to the proposed bill.

For some drivers in Colorado Springs that sounds pretty good.

"If you do have a consequence, it'll definitely be a deterrent to stop texting and driving," said Phillips.

The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee this week. It now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee before going back before the full senate.