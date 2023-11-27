Red Rock Canyon Open Space closing trails for repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Parts of Red Rock Canyon Open Space are under construction, which means parts of the trails will be closed in the coming days.

Mess Trail is one of the park's more popular trails, but it is closed today for construction.

All closures will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Wednesday.

Other popular trails closing include the Chamberlain Trails, Palmer Trail, and Roundup Trail.

Colorado Springs Parks Recreation says the work is necessary to maintain drainage structures and repair road surfaces, which usually happens every two years.

"Water is the number one enemy of our dirt trails. So, trails are just like roads that we have here in Colorado Springs. Trails need maintenance as well. And this is a very popular trail here in Red Rock Canyon. So we must maintain it. It does provide access from the main parking lot up to the Palmer Loop Trail and Section 16, which are very popular loop hikes," says Dan Allen, a trail project specialist with Colorado Springs Parks Recreation and Cultural Services.

The park is doing these repairs in sections on each of the trails.

To find a map of alternative routes at the beginning of each trailhead, click here.