“She made everything brighter”: Ute Pass EMS reflects on death of coworker in car crash

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - First responders in Woodland Park are bearing heavy hearts after one of their fellow coworkers tragically died in a car crash in Lake County.

29-year-old Bonnie Culpepper was a full-time EMT with Eagle County Paramedic Services and a part-time member of the Ute Pass Regional Services District in Woodland Park.

Culpepper was on her way home after a shift in Eagle County before becoming the victim of a head-on collision in a two-car crash in unincorporated Lake County on Tuesday, October 17th.

Colorado State Patrol says they're still investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Culpepper's coworkers in Woodland Park remember her fondly.

"Magical, cozy, a ray of sunshine. I hope that in my life I can be half the woman that she was because that girl is incredible and is the brightest light in any room," said Kitty Roberts, an EMT with the district.

Roberts and others say Culpepper instantly left a mark on everyone she interacted with.

"I was actually there on Bonnie's interview day and I thought she was she was pretty rad," said EMT Zach Alvey.

"I remember the first day I met her. She was just effervescent. She was very, very, very sprightly, very friendly," explained Brandon Freedman, a community paramedic with the district.

"She pulled up in this van that she outfitted to travel in and sleep in. And I said 'Who is this person that is sleeping in their van?'" recalls paramedic Ethan Macaluso.

A lover of the outdoors, agriculture, skiing, teaching and creating music, Culpepper exemplified what it meant to be a free soul.

"Any opportunity she had to explore nature and just find the best in life, she took full advantage of that," said Macaluso.

The 29-year-old's passing on October 17th, left her friends shocked at the sight of a text message from their chief.

"I was with another member and we both looked at each other in kind of a state of disbelief, and it was just that knot in your stomach. My heart dropped," said Freedman.

"Definitely left a big hole, and we will cherish her memory forever where we are," added Shift Lieutenant, Kaylinn H.

A memorial service for Culpepper will be held at Riverside Park in Salida, on Saturday, October 22, at 1:00 p.m.