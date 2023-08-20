Woman arrested for assaulting Colorado Springs employee, police officer and EMTs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight Sunday, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a woman assaulted multiple people including an employee, police officer and EMT.

CSPD said officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 13000 block of Bass Pro Drive. When they got there, they found the suspect, Florence Fox, who allegedly caused an incident and assaulted an employee at a nearby business.

According to CSPD, Fox was taken into custody but began kicking and hitting the windows of a patrol car.

CSPD said officers let Fox out of the car, and she then kicked one officer.

The officers requested that the woman be given a medical evaluation. CSPD said Fox assaulted EMTs.

Fox was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is set to appear in court Monday at 1:00 for a hearing.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office shows Florence Fox's bond amount is set at $10,000.