The Pueblo Chili harvest approaches, what to expect from this year’s peppers

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Every year, people flock to the Steel City to taste the delicious Pueblo Chili Pepper.

In August, farmers all across Pueblo County begin harvesting/roasting the peppers. This all leads up to the famous Chile and Frijoles Festival that takes place every year in Pueblo.

The owner of Musso Farms, Rocky Musso, said all the extra rain they have received has caused farmers like himself to give the Pueblo chili plants a little extra care this year.

"It's easier if it's hotter and drier. The plants like a certain irrigation system and, sometimes they don't like to be wet the whole time," said Musso.

Despite the extra work, Musso said the crop is back on track and they're expecting a great season out on his family's farm.

Musso said there is a possibility the rain can make the peppers less spicy. However, he said they're expecting the rest of the summer to stay dry and does not think it will change the peppers too much.