A complete list of Southern Colorado Fireworks Shows ahead of 4th of July
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The following times and locations are where you, your family, and friends can see spectacular fireworks displays across the Southern Colorado region.
There will be no fireworks shows at Memorial Park this year. Instead, visitors can attend the Star-Spangled Symphony & 4th of July Fireworks Show in Downtown Colorado Springs starting at 9:15 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS
- Vibes Baseball Game
- UCHealth Park
- Monday night July 3, & Tuesday night July 4
- Fireworks show starts after the game scheduled at 6:30 p.m.
- Switchback Stadium
- Weidner Field
- Fireworks show starts after the match scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Banning Lewis Ranch
- 6883 Vista Del Pico Boulevard
- Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Patty Jewett Golf Course
- 900 East Espanola Street
- Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Private Event)
- 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road
- Fireworks Show starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Flying Horse Club (Private Event)
- 1880 Weiskopf Point
- Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Garden of the Gods Club (Private Event)
- 3320 Mesa Road
- Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Valley Hi Golf Course (Private Event)
- 610 Chelton Road
- Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
ELSEWHERE
- Cripple Creek (South side of town)
- Old Homestead House; 353 Myers Avenue
- Fireworks show starts from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Florence High School (High School Hill)
- 2006 CO-67 Penrose, Colorado
- Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
- Lake DeWeese (Custer County)
- Lake DeWeese, Lake DeWeese Road
- Fireworks show starts from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lamar (Prowers County Fairgrounds)
- 2206 Saddle Club Drive
- Fireworks show begins at dusk
- Las Animas (Football Field)
- Las Animas Trojan Field; 300 Grove Avenue
- Fireworks show starts from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Palmer Lake
- 199 County Line Road
- Fireworks show starts at 9:14 Dusk
- Pueblo (Riverwalk)
- 125 East Riverwalk
- Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
- Pueblo West (Civic Center Park)
- 61 East Civic Center Drive
- Fireworks show starts at dark
- Rocky Ford (Babcock Park)
- 85-365 North Play Hill Drive
- Fireworks show starts at dark
- Salida (Riverside Park)
- 170 East Sackett Avenue
- Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
- Simla (High School Football Field)
- Fireworks show starts at dusk
- Trinidad (Central Park)
- 700 Smith Avenue
- Fireworks show starts at dusk