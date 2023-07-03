A complete list of Southern Colorado Fireworks Shows ahead of 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The following times and locations are where you, your family, and friends can see spectacular fireworks displays across the Southern Colorado region.

There will be no fireworks shows at Memorial Park this year. Instead, visitors can attend the Star-Spangled Symphony & 4th of July Fireworks Show in Downtown Colorado Springs starting at 9:15 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS

Vibes Baseball Game UCHealth Park Monday night July 3, & Tuesday night July 4 Fireworks show starts after the game scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Switchback Stadium Weidner Field Fireworks show starts after the match scheduled for 7 p.m.

Banning Lewis Ranch 6883 Vista Del Pico Boulevard Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Patty Jewett Golf Course 900 East Espanola Street Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Private Event) 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road Fireworks Show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Flying Horse Club (Private Event) 1880 Weiskopf Point Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Garden of the Gods Club (Private Event) 3320 Mesa Road Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Valley Hi Golf Course (Private Event) 610 Chelton Road Fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.



ELSEWHERE