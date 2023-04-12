Skip to Content
Small grass fire on South Academy put out after suppression efforts

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), are responding to a small grass fire that occurred at the 1800 Block of South Academy. 

According to CSFD, the grass fire started when a trailer caught fire in a parking lot outside of a gas station. 

After suppression efforts, firefighters were able to put out the fire and are on the scene to put out the remaining hot spots. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

