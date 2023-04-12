Small grass fire on South Academy put out after suppression efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), are responding to a small grass fire that occurred at the 1800 Block of South Academy.

According to CSFD, the grass fire started when a trailer caught fire in a parking lot outside of a gas station.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small #grassfire at 1848 S. Academy. The grass fire started when a trailer caught fire in the parking lot. Fire is now out and firefighters are putting out hotspots pic.twitter.com/fyW9XrwdJ7 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2023

After suppression efforts, firefighters were able to put out the fire and are on the scene to put out the remaining hot spots.