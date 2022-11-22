Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night.
Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames.
Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo.
"Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," crews posted.
Your firefighters were busy last night with multiple fires, including this one on Hudson Ave. Day or night, warm or cold, our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo SAFE. pic.twitter.com/sk2Wwy4djm— Pueblo Professional Firefighters (@IAFFLocal3) November 22, 2022