Local News
Published 12:50 PM

Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo

Pueblo Professional Firefighters

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night.

Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames.

Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo.

"Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," crews posted.

