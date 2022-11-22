Avoid breaking the bank when hanging up holiday decorations and lights

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Decorating your home for the holiday season can break the bank, but it doesn't have to be that way. Xcel Energy is offering customers some money-saving ideas to keep their energy bills low for the holiday season.

According to Xcel Energy, depending on light types and Colorado electric rates, customers typically save anywhere from $1 to more than $100 for holiday lights. A strand of 100 LED mini-lights for a total of five hours can save a customer more than 80 cents a month per strand. That's compared to a strand of incandescent bulbs.

Xcel Energy said a strand of 25 LED standard C7 lights used for five hours can save about $2.50 per month, while a strand of 25 LED standard C9 lights can save more than $3.50 per month, depending on the manufacturer.

Several holiday light strands used for up to two months can lead to significant savings.

15 strands of various holiday lights are used for five hours a day as follows:

LED mini-lights: more than $20

LED standard C7 lights: nearly $65

LED standard C9 lights: about $90

Customers can save on their energy bills by turning on their lights during the off-peak pricing period.

Off-peak pricing period

Non-holiday weekdays: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. starts off-peak pricing

Weekends and holidays: All hours have off-peak pricing.

Customers who have 15 strands of various holiday lights for five hours a day, starting at 6 p.m. as follows:

LED mini-lights: about $0.50

LED C7 lights: about $1.25

LED C9 lights: about $1.75

Standard mini-lights: about $3

standard C7 lights: about $9

Standard C9 lights: about $13

Xcel Energy provided some safety reminders when hanging up decorations: