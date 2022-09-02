Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award – Pueblo County
Pueblo County High School wins the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award for week two of the high school football season.
Pueblo County High School wins the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award for week two of the high school football season.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.