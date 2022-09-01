Woman recovering from serious injuries following bear attack in Garfield Co.

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by a bear in New Castle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the woman noticed the lid to her hot tub was partially removed. When she went outside to put the lid back on she noticed the sow coming out of a nearby tree and charging at her. The sow swiped at the woman, causing lacerations to her arm and back.

The victim was able to get back inside her home and call 911. New Castle Police responded and noticed the sow and 3 cubs still in close proximity to the home. Officers called CPW, who instructed them to shoot and kill the sow.

CPW officers arrived about an hour after the attack and at the time could not determine whether the sow or one of the cubs attacked the woman, so the cub in question was also euthanized. Two other cubs were in a tree. CPW tranquilized those cubs and relocated them to a rehabilitation facility for evaluation. The euthanized sow and cub are being sent to CPW's Wildlife Health Lab for necropsy.

CPW says the sow and cubs were previously spotted in the area but at the time did not show any aggression toward humans.