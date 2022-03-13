Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 3:13 PM

Crews on scene of house fire near Citadel Mall

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

The home is near the Citadel Mall on the 500 block of Potter Circle.

It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time. KRDO has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Sydnee Stelle

Sydnee is an MMJ for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about her here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content