Crews on scene of house fire near Citadel Mall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.
The home is near the Citadel Mall on the 500 block of Potter Circle.
It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time. KRDO has a crew on the way.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire E7,E8,T10,HR17,BC2,73,T8,74,IC1,E6,BC4— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 13, 2022
525 POTTER CR pic.twitter.com/Ewj17pgmxE
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
